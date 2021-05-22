'The Nnaji dynasty is continuing': How Arizona landed the biggest recruit in program history

• A pediatrician, because she likes kids and wants to help those not as fortunate as her. Nnaji wants to work in her family’s homeland in Nigeria or in a Spanish-speaking country.

• An orthopedic surgeon, so she can use her sports background to understand what her patients are going through while she helps them come back from injuries.

• A dermatologist, so she can have more time to spend with her family and her other interests.

Arizona embraced Nnaji's academic aspirations during the recruiting process, putting more than 20 different people on the same Zoom call to pitch the university. UA president Robert C. Robbins, a cardiologist by training, had his own message for her.

“He was saying, ‘If you come here, I could be a mentor. I can help you through all this. Then once you graduate, I could write you letters of recommendation, if I build relationship with you,'" Nnaji said. "I didn't speak to any president from any other schools. That was really cool that he was willing to help me along the way."

Nnaji said she also wanted to play for a program that emphasized strength and conditioning. She watched from afar as Barnes developed players over the last few years.