'The past 24 hours have felt like a bad dream:' Arizona players, coaches react to coronavirus canceling NCAA Tournament

Coronavirus has caused the sports world to come to a halt. Professional sports leagues around the world have suspended operations, and colleges have followed.

The NCAA canceled its men's and women's tournaments Thursday afternoon. It has also canceled its spring championships, although schools have the option to continue the regular season; The UA's baseball and softball seasons have been suspended until further notice.

The Arizona men's basketball team ended its season with a 21-11 record and finished with a win over Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The 13th-ranked-UA women's team concluded its season 24-7, and were set to play in its first NCAA Tournament in 15 seasons. The Wildcats were most likely to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

In one of the most monumental days in modern sports history, here are some social media reactions from Arizona players and coaches.

Adia Barnes

I just had to tell my team that our season is over. Just like that. We worked so hard. We were getting ready to host in the NCAA Tourney, we had not been there in 15 years.#💔 — ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) March 12, 2020