'The past 24 hours have felt like a bad dream:' Arizona players, coaches react to coronavirus canceling NCAA Tournament

Coronavirus has caused the sports world to come to a halt. Professional sports leagues around the world have suspended operations, and colleges have followed.
The NCAA canceled its men's and women's tournaments Thursday afternoon. It has also canceled its spring championships, although schools have the option to continue the regular season; The UA's baseball and softball seasons have been suspended until further notice.
The Arizona men's basketball team ended its season with a 21-11 record and finished with a win over Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The 13th-ranked-UA women's team concluded its season 24-7, and were set to play in its first NCAA Tournament in 15 seasons. The Wildcats were most likely to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
In one of the most monumental days in modern sports history, here are some social media reactions from Arizona players and coaches.
Adia Barnes
I just had to tell my team that our season is over. Just like that. We worked so hard. We were getting ready to host in the NCAA Tourney, we had not been there in 15 years.#💔— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) March 12, 2020
Devastating! 😢— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) March 12, 2020
Arizona's women's basketball program
March 12, 2020
Arizona's men's basketball program
To our seniors, @chasejeter04, @ynbm31, @maxhazzard2, @KoryJones52, @Stone_Gettings, @jakedesjardinsNot the ending anyone wanted, but you will always be part of #APlayersProgram.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/rtD1q0GuDa— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) March 13, 2020
Ira Lee
This doesn’t feel right.— Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) March 12, 2020
Damn.— Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) March 12, 2020
Nico Mannion
the past 24 hours have felt like a bad dream— niccolo (@niccolomannion) March 12, 2020
stop playing bruh..— niccolo (@niccolomannion) March 12, 2020
Christian Koloko
Can’t believe our season just ended like this 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️— ✗ KOLOKO JUNIOR (@kolokojunior1) March 12, 2020
Dylan Smith
2020 might be the weirdest year ever...— Dylan Smith (@ynbm31) March 12, 2020
Amari Carter
Fun while it lasted, was here for a good time not a long time!! Thank you Tucson! And to my team, I love you guys we had a special year!!❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wL2Z265COW— jane lane (@__Amarii2) March 12, 2020
