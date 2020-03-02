The sky isn't falling for Arizona Wildcats despite getting swept in LA

When Arizona lost its third straight game to drop to just 9-7 in Pac-12 play Saturday, reasons for the Wildcats to panic were easy to find.

The Wildcats’ head coach was ejected their 69-64 loss at UCLA. Their third-leading scorer was nursing a lower back injury. They dropped to 3-7 in games decided by five points or less, once again unable to perform well in the clutch by turning the ball over three times in the final 99 seconds.

The postseason might look scarier for the Wildcats, too. They fell into a tie for sixth place in the Pac-12 on a percentage basis, suggesting they might have to play an extra Pac-12 Tournament game on March 11.

And while Arizona’s NCAA Tournament resume still hovers above bubble status, it has earned itself no seeding placement priority whatsoever — a No. 9 in Albany, New York, perhaps?

But while all of those things might be true, they’re also not really what they might seem (well, except the part about not playing well in the clutch).

Here’s why:

• Sean Miller and Josh Green should be back to normal. Miller was ejected when he was called for two technical fouls at UCLA, but the penalty does not extend beyond that.