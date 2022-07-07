 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The whole world will see your true colors': Arizona's Oumar Ballo calls for investigation into Mali basketball federation

Oumar Ballo wanted his message clear. 

The Arizona Wildcats center will step away from representing the Malian national team amid a financial dispute with Mali's basketball federation during the FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifier.

Last week, East Africa website Kawowo Sports reported "some players refused to take the team bus at the hotel while those that came to the arena refused to kit up" for its game against Uganda. Mali forfeited 20-0 to Uganda, then surrendered its contest against Nigeria on Saturday. Mali was disqualified from Group A — headed by Cape Verde — of the African qualifiers

Ballo broke his silence with a post on Instagram that was typed in French (which has been translated and lightly edited). 

"I have a message to share for the whole world but especially for me beloved homeland Mali," Ballo, the Koulikoro, Mali native wrote. "I won't talk about my journey with the national team, because people who watch basketball know what I did for Mali. The ("Fédération Malienne de Basketball") banned us from the selection because we demanded our rights, unpaid bonuses, false promises made, disrespect to players, poor preparation. We just want change, a new (and) better Mali. With all due respect to the Malian people, I want to inform everyone that I, Oumar Ballo, took a break from the Mali national team."

Ballo added: "I am counting on FIBA to investigate and deliver proper judgement. Sooner or later, the truth will prevail. People running (Fédération Malienne de Basketball) currently know that only God has the final say. Instead of fixing the problem, you sit down and try to save yourselves. ... You know what you have done, but you keep acting innocent. One day will come when the whole world will see your true colors." 

Former Arizona forward and Mali native Mo Tangara said on one of his social media accounts, "This is sad for Mali basketball." 

"It is time for change. ... (I) 100% support my little brothers for their decision."

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

