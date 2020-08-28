'There are so many things': Lute Olson's Wildcats recall lessons learned on, off court

That culture lasted long after Olson retired from Arizona in 2008. Players came back routinely for Lute Olson All-Star games at McKale Center, for the Lute Olson Fantasy Camp or just, well, whenever.

“The last four or five years, when I was in town, I’d just go right to his house,” said Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire, who led UA to the 1994 Final Four. “I loved those moments. I could just stay there the whole day. It was so crazy. I would laugh to myself that he might not remember something from a couple of minutes ago, but he remembers what happened during that practice in 1993.”

What happened in those practices, many players say, was the essence of Olson’s coaching: Fundamentals, drilled over and over and over, with not a minute wasted in preparation, allowing his teams to play games with a particular freedom because there was always a solid foundation to improvise from.

“All we did was read and react,” said Stoudamire, who teamed with Khalid Reeves to led teams that ushered in Olson’s transition from coaching big-man-oriented “Tucson Skyline” teams to uptempo guard-oriented schemes.

“One of the important things is to be able to adapt and he was able to do that,” said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, a former UA walkon and longtime staffer under Olson.