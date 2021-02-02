'There will never be another coach like him': Sean Miller shares personal story of late Temple icon John Chaney

Xavier won 96-65, but it had to earn every single point. Chaney complimented Xavier in the postgame press conference and coined them the best team in conference history — better than the UMass team that went to the Final Four in 1996. A week later, Xavier and Temple met in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, except the second meeting resulted in the Owls upsetting the Musketeers 63-57.

“I’ll never forget in the second game, it was as if we were playing a completely different team,” said Miller. “David had a hard time scoring and they beat us. It was just a tough game and we could never get our feet on the ground.

“The backstory I didn’t know was he told his players and staff to ‘stay with me, this is all part of a bigger puzzle.’ What he wanted to do was build our confidence, which he did, let everyone anoint us as the greatest team ever in the Atlantic 10, which I think he said, and then he did all that to set us up with a big fat loss in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.”

In 2004, Matta took the Ohio State vacancy and Xavier promoted Miller to head coach, where he would battle Chaney for two seasons until Temple’s icon retired in ‘06. Miller went 0-2 against Chaney.