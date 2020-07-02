You are the owner of this article.
These ex-Arizona Wildcats are expected to play in NBA's Orlando bubble

Raptors Hawks Basketball

Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson smiles toward the Atlanta Hawks bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Toronto won 122-117. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

The NBA season is scheduled to return this month, after the league was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bubble at the Disney World Resort in Orlando. 

On Wednesday, the 22 teams — 13 from the western conference, nine from the eastern conference — that are scheduled to compete in the Orlando bubble held mandatory individual workouts at team facilities and signed players to its 37-man travel team. 

By next Tuesday, teams will make their way to Florida and begin training camp, with the regular-season games, which is eight per team, slated to begin on July 30. Playoffs will begin on Aug. 17. 

With the NBA's return, expect to see these seven Wildcats finish off the 2020 season with their respective teams. All tipoff times are pacific time. 

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Phoenix. The Raptors won 123-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)

2019-20 stats: 19 ppg (54.8% FG), 12 rpg, 1.9 apg 

Team's record (place in standings): 26-39 (13th)

Schedule: 

  • July 31: Wizards (1 p.m.)
  • Aug. 2: Mavericks (6 p.m.)
  • Aug. 4: Clippers (1 p.m./NBATV)
  • Aug. 6: Pacers (1 p.m.)
  • Aug. 8: Heat (4:30 p.m.)
  • Aug. 10: Thunder (11:30 a.m.)
  • Aug. 11: 76ers (1:30 p.m.)
  • Aug. 13: Mavericks (TBD)

Solomon Hill, Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Solomon Hill (44) blocks Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. The Heat won 100-89. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

2019-20 stats: 5.4 ppg (40.3% FG), 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg  

Team's record (place in standings): 41-24 (4th)

Schedule: 

  • Aug. 1: Nuggets (10 a.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 3: Raptors (10:30 a.m./NBATV) 
  • Aug. 4: Celtics (3:30 p.m./TNT)
  • Aug. 6: Bucks (1 p.m./TNT) 
  • Aug. 8: Suns (4:30 p.m.)
  • Aug. 10: Pacers (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 12: Thunder (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 14: Pacers (TBD)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors' Rondae Jaquan Hollis-Jefferson poses during a photo shoot at the Raptors Media day in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

2019-20 stats: 7.2 ppg (47% FG), 4.9 rpg, 1.7 apg

Team's record (place in standings): 46-18 (2nd)

Schedule: 

  • Aug. 1: Lakers (5:30 p.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 3: Heat (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
  • Aug. 5: Magic (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 7: Celtics (6 p.m./TNT)
  • Aug. 9: Grizzlies (11 a.m.)
  • Aug. 10: Bucks (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 12: 76ers (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 14: Nuggets (TBD)

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

2019-20 stats: 6.5 ppg (51.7% FG), 2.6 rpg, 5 apg

Team's record (place in standings): 39-26 (5th)

Schedule: 

  • Aug. 1: 76ers (4 p.m.)
  • Aug. 3 Wizards (1 p.m.)
  • Aug. 4: Magic (3 p.m.)
  • Aug. 6: Suns (1 p.m.)
  • Aug. 8: Lakers (3 p.m./TNT)
  • Aug. 10: Heat (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 12: Rockets (1 p.m./NBATV)
  • Aug. 14: Heat (TBD)

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

2019-20 stats: 14.4 ppg (43.3% FG), 7.6 rpg, 3.7 apg

Team's record (place in standings): 30-35 (8th)

Schedule: 

  • July 31: Nets (11:30 a.m.)
  • Aug. 2: Kings (3 p.m./NBATV)
  • Aug. 4: Pacers (3 p.m.)
  • Aug. 5: Raptors (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 7: 76ers (3:30 p.m./TNT)
  • Aug. 9: Celtics (2 p.m.)
  • Aug. 11: Nets (10 a.m.)
  • Aug. 13: Pelicans (TBD)

Stanley Johnson, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

2019-20 stats: 1.2 ppg (25.8% FG), 1.1 rpg, 0.4 apg

Team's record (place in standings): 46-18 (2nd)

Schedule: 

  • Aug. 1: Lakers (5:30 p.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 3: Heat (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
  • Aug. 5: Magic (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 7: Celtics (6 p.m./TNT)
  • Aug. 9: Grizzlies (11 a.m.)
  • Aug. 10: Bucks (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 12: 76ers (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 14: Nuggets (TBD)

Andre Iguodala, Miami Heat 

Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (28) looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

2019-20 stats: 4.4 ppg (49% FG), 4.3 rpg, 2 apg  

Team's record (place in standings): 41-24 (4th)

Schedule: 

  • Aug. 1: Nuggets (10 a.m./ESPN)
  • Aug. 3: Raptors (10:30 a.m./NBATV) 
  • Aug. 4: Celtics (3:30 p.m./TNT)
  • Aug. 6: Bucks (1 p.m./TNT) 
  • Aug. 8: Suns (4:30 p.m.)
  • Aug. 10: Pacers (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 12: Thunder (5 p.m.)
  • Aug. 14: Pacers (TBD)

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

