These ex-Arizona Wildcats are expected to play in NBA's Orlando bubble

The NBA season is scheduled to return this month, after the league was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bubble at the Disney World Resort in Orlando.

On Wednesday, the 22 teams — 13 from the western conference, nine from the eastern conference — that are scheduled to compete in the Orlando bubble held mandatory individual workouts at team facilities and signed players to its 37-man travel team.

By next Tuesday, teams will make their way to Florida and begin training camp, with the regular-season games, which is eight per team, slated to begin on July 30. Playoffs will begin on Aug. 17.

With the NBA's return, expect to see these seven Wildcats finish off the 2020 season with their respective teams. All tipoff times are pacific time.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

2019-20 stats: 19 ppg (54.8% FG), 12 rpg, 1.9 apg

Team's record (place in standings): 26-39 (13th)

Schedule: