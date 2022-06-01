These experienced transfers could help Arizona replace Dalen Terry

What Arizona lost in Dalen Terry’s decision to stay in the NBA Draft, the Wildcats at least gained in a sales pitch.

Something like this: “Hey, veteran college basketball players who withdrew from the NBA Draft. Need a new home to polish up your resume? Want starter’s minutes and shots, all for a fun-loving team that draws well and earned a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed last season? Consider Arizona.”

Maybe soon, somebody like Courtney Ramey or Keion Brooks might do just that.

Brooks, a 6-foot-7-inch, forward from Kentucky, withdrew from the NBA Draft last week while Ramey, a 6-3 guard from Texas, did so on Wednesday, the final day that the NCAA allowed players to withdraw and still be eligible to return to school.

Neither player is expected to return to his previous school, and Arizona is reportedly among the top choices for both of them.

While schools and players generally keep transfer news quiet, Brooks reportedly went to Seattle to visit Washington earlier this week. USA Today tweeted that Arizonaand Notre Dame also appeared to be under strong consideration.

Moving into a full-time starting role last season in his third year with Kentucky, Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while playing mostly at power forward. He shot 49.1% overall but only 23.3% from 3-point range.

Brooks theoretically could play a hybrid forward role at Arizona, while returnees Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson and Adama Bal become the primary options in the backcourt. Incoming freshman wing Filip Borovicanin also could factor into the Wildcats’ rotation.

Ramey could be a more direct need for an Arizona perimeter that will lose not only Terry and Bennedict Mathurin to the NBA Draft but also Justin Kier to expired eligibility. Ramey theoretically could start off the ball alongside Kriisa or slide over to the point when needed, as Kier did last season in a reserve role.

Ramey has already played four full seasons for Texas, starting since the midway point of his freshman season, but was less productive last season under first-year Texas coach Chris Beard.

Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 35% from 3-point range. But during 2020-21, under then-coach Shaka Smart, Ramey averaged 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

“Ramey has developed into a very efficient catch-and-shoot weapon,” Illinois’ 247Sports.com website wrote. “Ramey is solid off the bounce, but he’s not particularly dynamic in terms of quick-twitch moves or breaking guys down with his handle.

“He’s had some issues with contested finishes around the rim and he doesn’t get a ton of lift when he elevates. ... That being said, Ramey has the ability to make tough jumpers and he’s come through in some big spots.”

Ramey announced on March 31 that he would both test the NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal, thanking his family, fans and coaches for the opportunity with the Longhorns while making it clear he likely would not return to Texas.

Earlier Wednesday, the Portal Report named Ramey the No. 5 player in the portal who could withdraw from the NBA Draft, listing West Virginia, Illinois and Kansas State as his possible destinations.

Another Arizona transfer target, Washington State’s Efe Abogidi, is rated one spot ahead in Portal Report’s rankings. Abogidi withdrew from the draft Wednesday, according to CBS, but Stadium reported that he’s now “strongly considering” signing with the G League instead of returning to college.

Among other top players withdrawing from the NBA Draft, Illinois forward Jacob Grandison entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, since he did not have to enter the portal before the May 1 deadline as a graduate transfer. Also, former Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith, the Southern Conference’s player of the year, is reportedly leaning toward Gonzaga.

While the losses of Terry, Mathurin and Kier make the Wildcats’ need on the perimeter particularly acute, they have also been pursuing big men such as Abogidi and Canadian big man Leonard Miller, who announced Tuesday he will not take the college route.

Arizona has eight potential rotation players as of now lined up for 2022-23, with Kriisa, Bal, Larsson and Borovicanin on the perimeter, and Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar and Dylan Anderson inside.

Arizona's 2022-23 roster, as of now Name/Height/Weight/Year/Hometown Dylan Anderson 7-0 215 Fr. Gilbert Adama Bal G 6-6 190 So. Le Mans, France Oumar Ballo C 7-0 260 Jr. Koulikoro, Mali Filip Borovicanin F 6-8 Fr. 180 Belgrade, Serbia Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 180 Jr. Tartu, Estonia Pelle Larsson G 6-5 215 Jr. Nacka, Sweden Azuolas Tubelis F 6-11 245 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania Tautvilas Tubelis F 6-7 220 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania Henri Veesaar C 6-10 205 Tallinn, Estonia

