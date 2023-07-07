Between players and coaches, roughly a dozen former Arizona Wildcats will participate in NBA Summer League this year at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, which tipped off on Friday and will carry through July 17.

Some of them are making their professional debut, while others are veterans — NBA, G League or overseas — just hopeful an impressive showing can lead to an NBA contract.

Here's a breakdown of ex-Wildcats playing at NBA Summer League:

Chance Comanche

Team: Sacramento Kings

Position: Center

Years at Arizona: 2015-17

The rundown: Comanche made his NBA debut last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, logging seven points, three rebounds and a block in 21 minutes off the bench. Since turning pro in 2017, Comanche has mostly played in the G League.

Quinton Crawford

Team: Phoenix Suns

Position: Head coach

Years at Arizona: 2012-14

The rundown: The Sean Miller-era walk-on reunited with former Los Angeles Lakers boss Frank Vogel as an assistant coach, and will lead the Suns' Summer League team. This past season, Crawford was an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. Earlier this week, Crawford told reporters playing under Miller and former UA assistant coach Book Richardson was a "tremendous experience." Said Crawford: “Those guys took care of me and helped me learn and grow as a coach. ... I owe a lot to those guys. … They helped mold me and basically gave me a head start in coaching. A big thank you to those guys down there in Tucson.”

Cedric Henderson Jr.

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Forward

Years at Arizona: 2022-23

The rundown: The undrafted Henderson initially committed to playing for the Kings this summer, but will play for the Cavaliers. The versatile forward averaged 8.1 and 3.5 rebounds per game in his one season at the UA.

Justin Kier

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Position: Guard

Years at Arizona: 2022-23

The rundown: Kier posted his first triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Austin Spurs' win over the Iowa Wolves. Kier averaged 8.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest as a rookie.

Nico Mannion

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Point guard

Years at Arizona: 2019-20

The rundown: The former five-star point guard and second-round pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2020 has spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Italy, and is a two-time Italian Supercup winner. The Phoenix native was briefly sidelined with a severe intestinal infection in 2021.

Bennedict Mathurin

Team: Indiana Pacers

Position: Shooting guard

Years at Arizona: 2020-22

The rundown: Traditionally, standout rookies and critical role players don't return to NBA Summer League, but Mathurin will take another crack at it this year. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was an All-Rookie First Team selection off the bench for Indiana and averaged just over 16 points. Mathurin also played in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Keanu Pinder

Team: Phoenix Suns

Position: Forward

Years at Arizona: 2016-18

The rundown: In 28 games with the Cairns Taipans of Australia's National Basketball League, the Aussie averaged 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest and was named NBL Most Improved Player. Pinder won the award again after averaging 16.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Before committing to the Suns this summer, Pinder signed a deal with his hometown Perth Wildcats, the team Tucson native Bryce Cotton led to three NBL championships.

Brandon Randolph

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Position: Shooting guard

Years at Arizona: 2017-19

The rundown: After three seasons with the G League's Wisconsin Herd, Randolph played for the Austin Spurs and averaged 19.2 points on 36% shooting from 3-point range.

Kobi Simmons

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Position: Combo guard

Years at Arizona: 2016-17

The rundown: Another G League star, Simmons posted 18.2 points and four assists per game for the Greensboro Swarm. Simmons played in five regular season games for the Charlotte Hornets this past season.

Dalen Terry

Team: Chicago Bulls

Position: Small forward

Years at Arizona: 2020-22

The rundown: The former No. 18 overall pick in 2022 and "glue guy" alternated playing time between the Chicago Bulls and their G League affiliate, Windy City Bulls, throughout the season. In 38 games for Chicago, Terry recorded 2.2 points and one rebound per game.

Azuolas Tubelis

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Forward

Years at Arizona: 2020-23

The rundown: The 2023 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player left Arizona following a productive junior season, where he contended for Pac-12 Player of the Year. Tubelis signed a two-way contract with Philadelphia, which could earn him over $500,000. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said Tubelis "has a knack for getting stuff done, whether it’s in the paint, the basket, transition." Said Lloyd: “Zu might not be the guy initiating everything or making all the highlights or making a bunch of jump shots, but he’s kind of the receiving end of a lot of those plays. He can just catch the ball and lay it up, and there’s a value in that."

Brandon Williams

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Position: Point guard

Years at Arizona: 2018-20