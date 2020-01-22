These next-generation numbers show what's working for Arizona Wildcats, and why they could finish strong

Opponents’ free-throw rate: 36.9 (270th)

While Miller doesn’t have one of his vintage defensive teams this season, he can take heart in one stat in particular: The fact that the Wildcats hold their opponents to just 42.3% from 2-point range, though that figure has been 47.3% so far in Pac-12 play.

“Your 2-point percentage defense is almost like part of your defensive DNA,” Pomeroy says. “If you’re not good at that, you just can’t fix that. That’s personnel-based.

“So that’s pretty encouraging. Unfortunately, they aren’t really good at anything else defensively so that kind of drags them down.”

The Wildcats are only slightly above average in 3-point shooting defense and their heavy fouling (18.7 per game) results in opponents getting to the line often. (The UA’s relatively low ability to generate turnovers may be partly attributed to the fact that Miller’s pack-line defense does not emphasize gambling for steals as much as clogging the lanes and preventing dribble penetration).