These numbers define tournament's Sweet 16

Arkansas

One big number: 808

Gonzaga better make sure it plays hands-off defense against Arkansas on Thursday. Not that it will matter much. The fourth-seeded Razorbacks lead the country with 613 free throws on 808 free-throw attempts, as evidenced by their decisive charity stripe advantage against New Mexico State in the Round of 32. The Hogs went 22 for 25 from the line, while the Aggies made just 6 of 10 attempts. Those 22 points accounted for 42% of Arkansas' scoring.

UCLA

One big number: 307

Mick Cronin’s Bruins know how to take care of the ball as they’ve committed just 307 turnovers on the year, good for 10th in the national rankings. Pitted against a North Carolina squad that is not particularly swipe-happy — the Tar Heels rank 287th nationally with 5.4 steals per contest — fourth-seeded UCLA should not have much trouble keeping the ball close. In a Round of 32 win over Saint Mary’s, the Bruins had just six turnovers, including one from sure-handed point guard Tyger Campbell.

Houston

One big number: 37.5