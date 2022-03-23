These numbers define tournament's Sweet 16

Now that we’re dropping from 64 to 32 to 16 teams, other numbers seem to getting bigger and bigger.
Here’s a look at the Sweet 16, behind the numbers:
Gonzaga
One big number: 10
Gonzaga isn't just the No. 1 overall seed, the Zags are one of the best all-around teams in ages. Maybe even better than last season's squad, which was undefeated until losing to Baylor in the national title game. The Zags rank in the top six nationally in 10 — count them, 10! — major statistical categories. The ones that really stand out? Gonzaga leads the country in scoring offense and scoring margin, as well as field goal percentage and defensive rebounds.
Arizona
One big number: 19.8
The top-seeded Wildcats have the world on a string, and the ball, too. The Wildcats lead the country with 19.8 assists per game, and their pass-happy ways were on display in the tournament’s first weekend. Arizona combined for 37 assists in its first two postseason games, including 21 in the first-round win over Wright State.
Kansas
One big number: 429,963
With one of the biggest and most intense fanbases in all of sports, it is no surprise the top-seeded Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in attendance by a wide margin. This is not a team that is going to wilt under the big lights of March Madness. The Jayhawks have played in front of 429,963 so far this season, an average of 11,493 fans per game.
Duke
One big number: 13.0
Emerging from one of the toughest conferences in all of sports, the fact that second-seeded Duke ranks seventh nationally in scoring margin at 13.0 per game — the Blue Devils average 80.2 points per game and allow 67.2 — is no small feat. Duke beat a dozen ACC opponents by double figures this year.
Villanova
One big number: 82.6
If it comes down to free throws between the Wolverines and the Wildcats — maybe the top Sweet 16 matchup — second-seeded Villanova will have the marked advantage. Collin Gillespie, one of the top free-throw shooters in the country at 90.2%, leads a reliable group that includes five rotation players who shoot 80% or better. The Cats shoot 82.6% from the line as a team.
Purdue
One big number: 49.2
Led by one of college basketball's most automatic scorers, third-seeded Purdue ranks seventh nationally in field goal percentage at 49.2% for the year. The Boilermakers rely on 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and his third-best 64.7% shooting from the field, but they also get efficient production from forward Trevion Williams (55% from the field), and even from guard Jaden Ivey, the team's leading scorer, who shoots 46.4% from the field.
Texas Tech
One big number: 60.2
Boasting the top defense in the Big 12, third-seeded Texas Tech has been super stingy, allowing just 60.2 points per game. What is truly remarkable is the Red Raiders have allowed fewer than 60 points 16 times, including their 59-53 Round of 32 win over Notre Dame.
Providence
One big number: 30.3
Providence ranks among national leaders in very few overall categories, but one in which they do shine is 3-point shooting defense. The fourth-seeded Friars are affording opponents just 30.3% shooting from behind the arc, and Richmond felt that pain in the Round of 32. In a 79-51 Providence win, the Spiders made just 1 of 22 3-point attempts, by far the Friars' best perimeter defensive effort of the year.
Arkansas
One big number: 808
Gonzaga better make sure it plays hands-off defense against Arkansas on Thursday. Not that it will matter much. The fourth-seeded Razorbacks lead the country with 613 free throws on 808 free-throw attempts, as evidenced by their decisive charity stripe advantage against New Mexico State in the Round of 32. The Hogs went 22 for 25 from the line, while the Aggies made just 6 of 10 attempts. Those 22 points accounted for 42% of Arkansas' scoring.
UCLA
One big number: 307
Mick Cronin’s Bruins know how to take care of the ball as they’ve committed just 307 turnovers on the year, good for 10th in the national rankings. Pitted against a North Carolina squad that is not particularly swipe-happy — the Tar Heels rank 287th nationally with 5.4 steals per contest — fourth-seeded UCLA should not have much trouble keeping the ball close. In a Round of 32 win over Saint Mary’s, the Bruins had just six turnovers, including one from sure-handed point guard Tyger Campbell.
Houston
One big number: 37.5
Houston shut down No. 4 seed Illinois in their Round of 32 matchup, allowing star center Kofi Cockburn to do his damage, but no one else. Cockburn shot 6 for 11 from the field, but the rest of the Fighting Illini managed a combined 11 for 39 shooting. That is nothing new for the fifth-seeded Cougars, who are more constrictive than an Amazonian Boa, clamping down on opponents to the tune of a nation-leading 37.5% shooting on the year. That’s a big reason the Cougars rank fourth nationally in points allowed at 59 per game, too.
North Carolina
One big number: 29.5
The eighth-seeded Tar Heels have long been one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and that is no different this year. UNC ranks third nationally in defensive rebounding, just behind Gonzaga and Arizona — no slouches on the glass, either — with 29.5 boards per game. In the Tar Heels’ Round of 32 upset of top-seeded Baylor, they had 37 defensive rebounds to the Bears’ 22.
Miami
One big number: 1.53
When it comes down to the final 16 teams, the little things matter, like taking care of the ball and making the most of opportunities, and the 10th-seeded Hurricanes do both. Miami ranks 10th nationally with a 1.53-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, while committing fewer than 10 turnovers per game.
Iowa State
One big number: 16.7
March Madness is built for matchups like we get with No. 10 seed Miami and No. 11 Iowa State. The Hurricanes rank among national leaders in turnovers per game, surrendering just 9.3 on average. Iowa State ranks 13th in the nation in forced turnovers, with 16.7 per game. Something's gotta give.
Michigan
One big number: 41
When Sports Illustrated ranked its top 50 college basketball players heading into March Madness, somehow Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson ranked just 41st on the list. That’s just preposterous. Dickinson has been a key contributor for 11th-seeded Michigan ever since he stepped foot on campus, and he increased his numbers across the board this season. Give us a 7-foot-1 center who averages 18.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with 80% free-throw shooting, and you can keep the 40 other supposedly better players.
Saint Peter's
One big number: 36.2
Saint Peter's has been dominating on the boards as of late, boosting their national ranking in rebounding margin to 87th nationally. Averaging 36.2 rebounds on the year, the 15th-seeded Peacocks held Kentucky to just 22 rebounds in their first-round upset, then out-boarded Murray State 38-32 in the Round of 32.