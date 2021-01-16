These numbers explain Arizona's hoops evolution over the first half of the season

In a season when college basketball is living almost hour-by-hour, the Arizona Wildcats may be evolving even faster.

Having played 13 of 27 allowable games so far — with no telling if they’ll be able to hit the maximum, given that eight of their games have already been moved or canceled for COVID-19 reasons — the Wildcats are probably about at their midpoint now.

At 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12 since opening this odd pandemic-protocol-laden season on Nov. 27, the Wildcats have already moved from a veteran-oriented team that started two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman to one powered by two highly skilled freshmen who did not even start at the beginning of the season — big man Azuolas Tubelis and wing Bennedict Mathurin.

Junior point guard James Akinjo holds it all together while leading the Wildcats in shots taken (155), scoring (13.5 points per game) and assists (74), while additional veterans offer role support in other areas. Big men Jordan Brown (offensively) and Christian Koloko (defensively) bring particular skills inside when they avoid foul trouble.

Arizona lost leading shooter Jemarl Baker last week, but is getting rapidly improved production from Mathurin and Tubelis as their comfort level rises. And combo guard Kerr Kriisa could help upon becoming eligible in three weeks.