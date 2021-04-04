These stats explain how Arizona was able to hang with Stanford — and what happened in UA's loss

Aari McDonald was the biggest reason the Arizona Wildcats made the NCAA national championship game.
It was only fitting the ball was in the senior guard’s hands with a title on the line. But McDonald’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer hit the back of the iron and the Wildcats fell 54-53 to Stanford, bringing a fairy-tale tournament run to an end.
These numbers explain how Arizona stayed close with the Cardinal before falling just short of its first national title.
5
All tournament long, Arizona asked McDonald to shoulder the burden and carry the team when called upon. Time and time again, she delivered.
The Pac-12 Player of the Year was the breakout star of the tournament, averaging 24.8 points over six games. She scored 31 points against Texas A&M and 33 against Indiana, then posted 26 in a Final Four upset of UConn.
The Wildcats needed their star player to shine against Stanford. And though McDonald had a heroic 22-point showing, she made just five field goals — her fewest in a game since Feb. 12.
The senior point guard finished 5 of 20 from the field while playing 38 minutes.
McDonald made a game out of it when Arizona seemed to be losing its grip and scored 17 second half points.
She was triple-teamed on her potential game-winning 3, but putting its title hopes in McDonald’s hands was the Wildcats’ best option.
“I have to put the ball in her hands,” UA coach Adia Barnes said afterwards.
21
Arizona’s thrilling tournament run has been defined by scrappy, aggressive defense.
Against Texas A&M, Arizona turned 19 turnovers into 28 points. In the national semifinal vs. UConn, it had 14 points off 12 turnovers.
UA’s defense was as active as ever on Sunday, forcing 21 Stanford turnovers. However, the Wildcats scored just six points off the Cardinal’s miscues.
29%
Like Arizona, Stanford boasts one of the best defenses in the country. It led the Pac-12 in scoring defense this season.
The size and length of the Cardinal bothered Arizona’s shooters, forcing UA to go 17 of 59 (29%) from the field and 6 of 22 (27%) from 3.
The Cats shot less than 30% just twice this season. Arizona’s opponent in both of those games? Stanford.
11
Arizona trailed 14-3 in the game’s first five minutes. It spent the rest of the night playing catchup, briefly grabbing hold of the lead before the Cardinal retook it on several occasions.
In NCAA Women’s Tournament history, only four teams have overcome a double-digit deficit to win the championship game (per ESPN Stats & Info):
15 points: Notre Dame in 2018
14 points: Louisiana Tech in 1988
13 points: Maryland in 2006
13 points: USC in 1983
15
Junior point guard Shaina Pellington picked the right time to have a breakout performance Sunday.
After being seldom heard from this tournament, Pellington posted 15 points on 5 of 12 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and three steals.
It was the most points she’s scored in a game since Dec. 23 vs. Idaho, and just the third time all year she’s scored in double figures.
The transfer from Oklahoma handled primary ball-handling duties for a large portion of the night as the Wildcats tried to get McDonald open using off-ball and off-screen action.
Pellington will be in line for a pivotal role on next year’s team with McDonald off to the next level in the WNBA.