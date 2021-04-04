These stats explain how Arizona was able to hang with Stanford — and what happened in UA's loss

Aari McDonald was the biggest reason the Arizona Wildcats made the NCAA national championship game.

It was only fitting the ball was in the senior guard’s hands with a title on the line. But McDonald’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer hit the back of the iron and the Wildcats fell 54-53 to Stanford, bringing a fairy-tale tournament run to an end.

These numbers explain how Arizona stayed close with the Cardinal before falling just short of its first national title.

5

All tournament long, Arizona asked McDonald to shoulder the burden and carry the team when called upon. Time and time again, she delivered.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year was the breakout star of the tournament, averaging 24.8 points over six games. She scored 31 points against Texas A&M and 33 against Indiana, then posted 26 in a Final Four upset of UConn.

The Wildcats needed their star player to shine against Stanford. And though McDonald had a heroic 22-point showing, she made just five field goals — her fewest in a game since Feb. 12.

The senior point guard finished 5 of 20 from the field while playing 38 minutes.