'They all came here because they want to win': UA hopes 3 transfers can make a difference

“We come in every day; we just have fun,” Copeland said. “There is nothing forced. We all have different personalities, and for us to get along the way we do with all these new people, it’s pretty cool. … Coach Adia really doesn’t have to (do things to help build our chemistry). We get along really well on our own. We hang out together outside of practice.”

When all the players arrived on campus this summer for individual training, they spent a lot of time together. This helped the transfers get to know their teammates and coaches and learn the right way to do things.

It’s all part of the culture.

“We’re not going to leave anyone out; we accept everyone,” Reese said. “I think that we’re all sisters. It wasn’t necessarily about if they were going to fit in or not. There was really no other option — we were going to welcome them in. It just so happens that we all have personalities that fit well, but yeah, I think that’s just our culture here.”

Love, for one, took it upon herself to invite her new teammates to lunch or dinner — whatever it took to help the team come together.