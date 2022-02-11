'They had us from the get-go': ASU takes early lead, hangs on to beat No. 6 Wildcats in Tempe

TEMPE — As the clock ran down in Friday night’s rivalry game against Arizona State, Arizona fans had a mantra.

Just wait. Just wait. It’s coming.

Arizona, after all, always makes a comeback. And the Wildcats did it again against ASU, rallying from a 12-point deficit to take the lead.

But in the end, unranked ASU proved too tough for the sixth-ranked Wildcats. Key free throws and a defensive stop at the end led the Sun Devils to a 81-77 win at Desert Financial Arena.

The teams will play again Sunday in McKale Center. The game tips off at noon.

“They had us from the get-go,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “They had way more intensity. They played with a sense of urgency. They guarded us. They hit shots. … I think we never responded. It took me calling a timeout and yelling — I usually don’t yell — and being intense for us to play defense, and that’s not who we are and that’s not my expectation and the standard for this team.”

Despite that, Arizona trailed by just three points in the final seconds. Shaina Pellington got open for a 3-pointer, but her shot fell short of the basket and the Sun Devils held on for the win.