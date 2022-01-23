Third-ranked Arizona Wildcats beat Cal Bears 96-71 as UCLA showdown nears

Center Ballo had 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the half after scoring a career-high 21 points against Stanford, while Bennedict Mathurin had 10 points and four rebounds.

In the second half, UA coach Tommy Lloyd played reserve guard Adama Bal for eight minutes, and the lightly used freshman responded with five points and two rebounds.

Cal coach Mark Fox picked up two technical fouls to get ejected from the game late in the first half, while asisstant coach Chris Harriman took over the Bears in his place.

Without Tubelis, the Wildcats started a smaller lineup featuring wing Pelle Larsson taking Tubelis’ place. Larsson had three points and two assists in the half and, while he missed a layup at the start of the game, that was about the only thing that went wrong for the Wildcats.

Christian Koloko scored twice early inside and Mathurin hit a 3 to put UA up 7-2 after just two and a half minutes, while the Wildcats went up 17-3 while keeping Cal without a field goal for nearly six minutes.