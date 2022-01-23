 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third-ranked Arizona Wildcats beat Cal Bears 96-71 as UCLA showdown nears
top story editor's pick
No. 3 ARIZONA 96, CAL 71

Third-ranked Arizona Wildcats beat Cal Bears 96-71 as UCLA showdown nears

  • Updated

Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) drives to the basket against California guard Jordan Shepherd (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

 Tony Avelar

BERKELEY, Calif. – Even without Azuolas Tubelis, the Arizona Wildcats comfortably passed their final tuneup before a Top 10 showdown at UCLA on Tuesday.

Building a 17-3 lead early and never really being challenged after that thanks to defense, Arizona beat California 96-71 at Haas Pavilion.

The Wildcats shot 48.7% from the field and held Cal to 35.2%, while Christian Koloko led the Wildcats with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Backup center Oumar Ballo added 14 points after scoring a career-high 21 at Stanford on Thursday, while Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Pelle Larsson had nine points in his first start of the season, while reserve guard Justin Kier had 1- points and six rebounds despite missing minutes in the middle of the game when he banged up his wrist.

The win moved UA to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the Pac-12,while Cal dropped to 9-10 and 2-5.

Tubelis sat out while continuing to recover from a left ankle sprain he suffered Thursday at Stanford. He’s still officially listed as “day to day” and might play Tuesday against UCLA but in the first half Sunday, he was hardly needed.

In the first half, Arizona held Cal to just 25.8% shooting to take a 48-27 halftime lead over the Bears despite not having forward Azuolas Tubelis available.

Center Ballo had 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the half after scoring a career-high 21 points against Stanford, while Bennedict Mathurin had 10 points and four rebounds.

In the second half, UA coach Tommy Lloyd played reserve guard Adama Bal for eight minutes, and the lightly used freshman responded with five points and two rebounds.

Cal coach Mark Fox picked up two technical fouls to get ejected from the game late in the first half, while asisstant coach Chris Harriman took over the Bears in his place.

Without Tubelis, the Wildcats started a smaller lineup featuring wing Pelle Larsson taking Tubelis’ place. Larsson had three points and two assists in the half and, while he missed a layup at the start of the game, that was about the only thing that went wrong for the Wildcats.

Christian Koloko scored twice early inside and Mathurin hit a 3 to put UA up 7-2 after just two and a half minutes, while the Wildcats went up 17-3 while keeping Cal without a field goal for nearly six minutes.

The Wildcats finished the run in style, with Mathurin hitting a 3-pointer to make it 15-3 and then Mathurin passing to Larsson who found Justin Kier near the top of the key, and Kier drove inside for a layup to make it 17-3.

From there, UA coach Tommy Lloyd experienced with several different lineups, even playing Ballo and Koloko together briefly.

Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks against California forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Up next

Who: No. 3 Arizona (16-1, 6-0) at No. 9 UCLA (13-2, 5-1)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Pac-12 standings

Team Conf. Overall

Arizona 6-0 16-1

UCLA 5-1 13-2

USC 6-2 16-2

Oregon 4-2 11-6

Washington 4-2 9-7

Stanford 4-3 11-6

Colorado 4-4 12-6

Washington St. 3-3 10-7

Arizona St. 2-4 10-6

California 2-6 9-10

Oregon St. 1-6 3-14

Utah 1-9 8-12

No. 3 Arizona 96, Cal 71

ARIZONA (15-1)

Koloko 9-13 1-2 19, Kriisa 4-9 1-2 13, Larsson 2-5 4-5 9, Terry 1-4 4-4 7, Mathurin 3-9 5-6 14, Kier 4-10 2-2 10, Ballo 4-5 6-7 14, Bal 2-4 0-0 5, Nowell 2-4 0-0 5, Mains 0-1 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 23-28 96.

CALIFORNIA (9-10)

Anticevich 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 4-8 0-0 8, Brown 2-6 1-1 5, Celestine 2-9 1-2 7, Shepherd 7-19 5-6 21, Kuany 2-8 4-6 9, Alajiki 1-4 1-2 4, Foreman 3-5 2-2 8, Thiemann 1-4 0-0 2, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 14-19 71.

Halftime—Arizona 48-27.

3-Point Goals—Arizona 11-27 (Kriisa 4-9, Mathurin 3-4, Larsson 1-2, Terry 1-2, Bal 1-3, Nowell 1-3, Kier 0-4), California 7-17 (Celestine 2-3, Shepherd 2-4, Alajiki 1-1, Anticevich 1-3, Kuany 1-5, Roberson 0-1).

Rebounds—Arizona 42 (Koloko 14), California 34 (Kelly 8).

Assists—Arizona 14 (Mathurin 4), California 11 (Shepherd 4).

Total Fouls—Arizona 14, California 19.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News