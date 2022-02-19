Third-ranked Wildcats 'stick to the plan,' pull out 84-81 win over Oregon

While UA finished the game with defense, Oregon used aggressive defense in the first half to take the 47-45 lead. The Ducks allowed UA to shoot 70.8% in the first half but converted nine Wildcat turnovers into 13 points before halftime.

"They're good at that," Lloyd said. "They're really handsy. I told our guys, `Hey, you're gonna think you have an advantage and anytime you have an advantage, they're gonna attack it by being scrappy and handsy."

"I think Christian had a high-low in the first half when they just kind of took the ball right from him. You've just got to have a little bit of more awareness to that."

In the first half, Oregon also made the most of its misses, turning five offensive rebounds off its 18 misses into eight second-chance points. The Ducks collected another nine second-chance points in the second half off six more offensive boards but, on the other end, Arizona turned the ball over only four times.

Oregon scored four points off those four turnovers, but it wasn't enough to keep Arizona from pulling out its eighth straight win and 15th straight at home, with just five games remaining in the regular season.