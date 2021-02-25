'This is the last year you will see me in an Arizona jersey': Aari McDonald will turn pro after season

UA coach Adia Barnes talked recently about re-recruiting Arizona's three seniors — McDonald, Sam Thomas and Trinity Baptiste — to play the 2021-22 season. But McDonald, 22, said her mind is made up.

“I’ll take pictures of me in my jersey and I’ll post on Instagram," she said. "Or if I take over the (program's Instagram) account, they’ll see me that way. I’m not trying to be 23, 24 in college.”

McDonald and the Wildcats are locks to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly two decades. McDonald wants to make a long run. In the NCAA selection committee’s first top-16 reveal, Arizona was listed as a No. 2 seed and the No. 8 overall team in the country. Monday's loss at No. 4 Stanford likely won't affect their seeding.

“We can't stop now that we have secured a place in the tournament,” McDonald said. “It's about getting better. This is like do or die — you win or you go home. We can’t just get there and not get better. We have to improve and just get better every day.”

McDonald planned to turn pro a year ago before changing her mind in April. She said a lot went into the decision: McDonald was recovering from an ankle injury when everything was shut down because of the pandemic, and the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed when postseason play was canceled.