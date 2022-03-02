'This is what's fun': Wildcats' March begins Thursday with Pac-12 quarterfinal game

“Just letting them know that when it’s March, it's anyone’s game,” Thomas said. “You could be the best team or the worst team and everyone has a fair shot. I feel like I think last year no one really expected us to go that far. So just knowing that if you stick to what you do, you stick to what you know. You have to stay together — that's a big, key thing. Then you can make it as far as you want. Just not looking ahead. Taking one opponent at a time. I think that’s what we’re preaching to the younger ones. And then for me, especially I want to get back to that feeling. I want to go back to the national championship. It was an unreal experience — one of my top memories in life ,I should say.”