'This isn't Thanksgiving anymore': Sean Miller says it's now or never for Arizona Wildcats this year

“The ball doesn’t go off your hands, the guy doesn’t run around you, you don’t forget to block out, you don’t let the guy run and get it.

“Those are the plays that I think really drive you crazy because that’s just absolute toughness and effort. I wish we were better in that area. We’re not. And that’s why we have the number of losses that we do.”

Then there was the issue that requires more mental toughness than the physical kind: Missed free throws.

Josh Green (near the end of regulation) and Christian Koloko (near the end of overtime) each missed a pair of potential game-winners from the line, but the Wildcats missed another seven free throws throughout the game, missing 11 of 21 free throws collectively.

Pritchard didn’t miss any. He went 8 for 8 from the line while the rest of his teammates went 3 for 6.

“Pressure free throws, I’ll go back to Allonzo Trier,” Miller said of the former UA standout wing. “He was like the executioner. When you have a guy like Payton Pritchard or Allonzo, you almost take it for granted. ...

“Free throws are a big deal in college basketball. That’s never changed and tonight we were 10 for 21 and they were 11 for 14. Big difference in the game.”