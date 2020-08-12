'This time isn’t right to play now': UA coach Adia Barnes supports Pac-12 decision to postpone season

It wasn't a complete surprise when Larry Scott announced Tuesday that the Pac-12 was postponing all sports until January at the earliest.
For the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team, however, it stung nonetheless.
“This is a tough time in the world and an extremely tough time in college sports,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “We’ve never experienced this before, but, this is in the best interest of our student-athletes. Trust me, we all want to play. The players want to play, and the coaches want to coach. But, safety and the well-being of our student-athletes is the most important thing.
“This time isn’t right to play now. A lot of states aren’t completely open and you can’t play sports and put people in danger. I’m very optimist we will play and play in safe conditions in January. I don’t want to be that coach that has something happen to one of my players and have to make that phone call. At this point it’s not about money or politics, it’s about people’s lives. At Arizona, we are doing things the right way and I’m proud of our leadership at this time.”
Tuesday's announcement marked the latest delay for a program that is on the brink of becoming a national power.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2020 NCAA Tournament just days before the Wildcats were supposed host the first and second rounds. Their debut in front of a national audience would have to wait.
The Wildcats’ summer return to campus was paused when COVID-19 cases surged in Arizona.
Now, just as the players are coming back to Tucson, the start of their season has been pushed back.
Tuesday was "a very difficult day for people who love sports,” said Pac-12 Networks analyst Joan Bonvicini, the UA's all-time wins leader as a coach. “But who would want to make the call to someone’s parents if something happens to their daughter or to a coach? Who wants to be that person? …Who wants to be responsible if someone gets sick or comprised or were to die? Who wants to be responsible because you came back too early?
"Everyone wants to make money and see the teams play, but at what expense? … We have to listen to the science, to the experts.”
The decision to move the start of the season to January, if not later, likely means the end of a nonconference schedule that included teams like Gonzaga, Texas and Arkansas.
With Aari McDonald coming back for her senior season and other key players returning, such as Sam Thomas, Cate Reese, Helena Pueyo and Semaj Smith, the Wildcats were poised to continue their climb. The addition of transfers Shaina Pellington and Trinity Baptiste led some to peg the Wildcats as a Final Four contender. In March, ESPN picked Arizona No. 7 overall in its way-too-early projections — and that came before Baptiste transferred.
Barnes has said that her toughest time as a coach came in March, the day that she had to tell her team that there would be no NCAA Tournament. Tuesday's news couldn't have felt much better.
“This is one of the hardest years for me as a coach,” Barnes said. “In March, I had to tell my players that their season was over when they poured their hearts out for me. It was devastating. I couldn’t imagine five months later we are worse off — never in a million years. We had momentum and success and we were going to sell out McKale. That’s the hardest part for 17-to-22-year-olds to grasp.”
Former UA forward Dominique McBryde, who graduated in the spring and signed a pro contract last month to play for VBW CEKK Cegled of the Hungarian Women’s Basketball League, put the delay in perspective for the players. She said the news came be “difficult and frustrating," especially for “those who are still feeling the uncertainty of what is to come with their seasons.”
McBryde also knows that student-athletes are resilient and hopeful that they'll come back stronger than ever.
Still, she knows its tough for former teammates.
“I can’t imagine what they’re feeling at this time and the uncertainty of their much-anticipated season,” she added. “The only thing I might relate to this feeling is when we were waiting last season for about an hour or so (to find out) that the NCAA Tournament was canceled.
“I know Adia is leading the charge to stay optimistic, as well as reassure them all to stay positive and ready, so they can have the remarkable season a lot of us know they will have. I’m hoping for the best for them and (they) will make Tucson proud, no matter what.”
Another Wildcat standout, LaBrittney Jones, said that as an athlete it’s sad to see the season keep getting postponed.
“I can also understand the health risk that it can be to play,” Jones said. “I know the program is in great hands and once they are able to get out there and play again, they will continue on the winning path.”
As of now, there are no answers to the many questions about upcoming season. When will it start? Who will the Wildcats play?
There may not be any answers for a while. UA coaches must now set a plan for the next few months.
“We have a good team with so much potential to do something special,” Barnes said. “I look for the positive — we are going to work to get better. I honestly believe we are going to play a full season and have success.
“My main focus is to be supportive, help us grow mentally and get better off the court. Then a slow progression back to the court so no injuries. It’s time to improve our players.”
