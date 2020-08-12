'This time isn’t right to play now': UA coach Adia Barnes supports Pac-12 decision to postpone season

Ryan Reynolds, who handles scheduling as UA’s director of basketball operations, said Tuesday he could not comment yet because it was too early to tell what will happen with the nonconference schedule — and indicated he told pretty much the same thing to one of the Wildcats’ expected opponents, Cal Baptist, after it reached out on Tuesday.

A Pac-12 spokesman said it is possible that nonconference games could be rescheduled but that no decisions have been made. An effort to reach UA coach Sean Miller for comment was unsuccessful.