Three-win week on road puts Arizona Wildcats firmly on track for No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed

Arizona vaulted back into the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, but there’s something different about it this time.

The Wildcats (22-2) are also now firmly in position for a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed.

Both Auburn (the previous AP No. 1) and Purdue (No. 3) lost last week, allowing the Wildcats to move up one notch from to No. 3, where they were for two weeks before losing 75-59 at UCLA on Jan. 25.

Auburn (23-2) remained above the Wildcats at No. 2, but in a tournament sense it doesn’t matter much: Top-ranked Gonzaga (21-2), Arizona and Auburn are all two-loss teams, with only subtle differences in their résumés, and all are projected No. 1 seeds at this point.

The only tricky part is that both Arizona and Gonzaga are in the West Region footprint, so one of them would get kicked out if they both finished on the one line.

As of now, Gonzaga and Arizona are 1-2 in the NET, Kenpom and Sagarin, indicating the Zags would stay in the West and the Wildcats would be sent to the South, where not surprisingly both ESPN and CBS have them projected as going.