Dalen Terry set to become Arizona's first official 2020 signee

Four-star Tempe guard Dalen Terry of Hillcrest Prep was scheduled to become the first official member of the Arizona Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class by signing letter-of-intent Wednesday night, the first day of the fall signing period.

Terry attended a signing ceremony at Hillcrest at 1 p.m., though he told the Star he would sign his NLI Wednesday evening with his family.

Since committing to the Wildcats in July, Terry has made multiple trips to Tucson, including Sunday for their win over Illinois, giving him a chance to get familiar with the program and current players.

"I like all of them," Terry said.

The former Tempe Corona Del Sol standout transferred to Hillcrest before last season, and has plans to use his senior season to help prepare for college.

"Just getting stronger, everything, so I can get to U of A as fast as possible," Terry said.

While Terry may be the Wildcats' only fall signee, there is a chance of other UA commitments shortly after the signing period. UA coach Sean Miller said he expected to add about five players by the spring.