Time, TV channel set for UA-Baylor women's basketball showdown

Arizona's women's basketball team will take on three-time national champion Baylor on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m., part of the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The game will air on ESPN2.

The quadruple-header will also feature a women's game between Texas and USC (1:30 p.m., ESPN2) and men's games between Texas and Stanford (10 a.m., ESPN) and Baylor and Washington State (8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2). The games will all be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the site of next year's Women's Final Four.

Arizona and Baylor have never played before, though they have been linked to each other in recent years. Baylor targeted the UA's Adia Barnes for its coaching vacancy last year. Barnes eventually signed a new contract at Arizona that pays her $1 million annually.