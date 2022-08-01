 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Time, TV channel set for UA-Baylor women's basketball showdown

  • Updated

Cate Reese and the Wildcats will take on three-time national champion Baylor on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's women's basketball team will take on three-time national champion Baylor on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m., part of the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The game will air on ESPN2.

The quadruple-header will also feature a women's game between Texas and USC (1:30 p.m., ESPN2) and men's games between Texas and Stanford (10 a.m., ESPN) and Baylor and Washington State (8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2). The games will all be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the site of next year's Women's Final Four.

Arizona and Baylor have never played before, though they have been linked to each other in recent years. Baylor targeted the UA's Adia Barnes for its coaching vacancy last year. Barnes eventually signed a new contract at Arizona that pays her $1 million annually.

News of the UA-Baylor game broke last week. The announcement was made official on Monday.

