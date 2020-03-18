Timeline: Arizona Wildcats' season defined by up-and-down swings

Jan. 9: Will Richardson scores the game-winning basket in overtime and No. 9 Oregon beats No. 24 Arizona 74-73. The Cats have a six-point lead in the final 1:47 of regulation and a one-point lead in the final 20 seconds of overtime before letting it slip away. “There’s no shame in the way we played. It’s just, obviously, you know, the objective is to win and we didn’t. — UA coach Sean Miller

Jan. 12: Arizona is outscored 33-16 in the final 12 minutes as Oregon State beats the 24th-ranked Cats 82-64. Tres Tinkle pours in 20 points, including three 3-pointers.

Jan. 25: ASU overcomes a 22-point deficit in the second half and stuns the 20th-ranked Wildcats 66-65.

Alonzo Verge’s layup with 11 seconds left gives ASU the lead.

Jan. 30: Arizona earns its first true road win of the season in Seattle, with Baker scoring a game-high 17 points and securing the 75-72 victory with a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left.

“We’ve been in so many close games — ASU, Oregon — it’s been literally one play away,” UA senior Stone Gettings says. “It was just really nice to be able to pull one out.”