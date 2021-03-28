Timeline: How Arizona turned a pandemic-affected season into an Elite Eight berth

The Arizona women’s basketball team’s dream season continues Monday, when the third-seeded Wildcats face fourth-seeded Indiana in the Mercado Region championship.

Both the Wildcats are Hoosiers are playing in their first-ever Elite Eight.

“We’re ready to make more history,” said UA star Aari McDonald, who scored 31 points in Arizona’s Sweet 16 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. “The sky’s the limit. We want to get to the championship game.”

Added McDonald: “Nobody believed in us. … It’s been a wonderful ride, but it’s not over yet.”

How did Arizona get to this point?

Here’s a look at the biggest moments of the Wildcats’ season:

Sept. 16: The NCAA pushes back start of college basketball season to Nov. 25. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then-unavailable daily rapid testing kits for student-athletes, the Pac-12 postpones all sports until January.

Sept. 24: The Pac-12’s CEO group votes to play football starting Nov. 6, with the men’s and women’s basketball seasons beginning on Nov. 25. The Pac-12 says no fans will be allowed until at least January.