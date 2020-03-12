Timeline: How the coronavirus put an end to conference tournaments, suspended other sporting events

The global spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, has either 1. prevented fans from attending sporting events to avoid the virus being spread to players and personnel or 2. canceled tournaments and professional leagues.

Due to concern of coronavirus, several conferences in the NCAA have cancelled its basketball tournaments, including the Pac-12's in Las Vegas.

What is COVID-19? It's a contagious disease, which causes shortness of breath, symptoms of fever and a cough. Because of the virus plaguing all parts of the globe, including the United States, the sports world has been affected by it.

Here's a timeline of how the coronavirus concern has unraveled over the last week.

March 2

NBA advises players avoid contact with fans such as high-fives or fist bumps following the global coronavirus outbreak.

March 4

Chicago State men's basketball team announces that it will not travel to play WAC road games at Seattle or Utah Valley State due to coronavirus concern.

March 7