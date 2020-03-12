Timeline: How the coronavirus put an end to conference tournaments, suspended other sporting events

The global spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, has either 1. prevented fans from attending sporting events to avoid the virus being spread to players and personnel or 2. canceled tournaments and professional leagues.
Due to concern of coronavirus, several conferences in the NCAA have cancelled its basketball tournaments, including the Pac-12's in Las Vegas.
What is COVID-19? It's a contagious disease, which causes shortness of breath, symptoms of fever and a cough. Because of the virus plaguing all parts of the globe, including the United States, the sports world has been affected by it.
Here's a timeline of how the coronavirus concern has unraveled over the last week.
March 2
- NBA advises players avoid contact with fans such as high-fives or fist bumps following the global coronavirus outbreak.
March 4
- Chicago State men's basketball team announces that it will not travel to play WAC road games at Seattle or Utah Valley State due to coronavirus concern.
March 7
- NHL urges players to avoid contact with fans, because of virus.
- Women's world hockey championship in Canada cancelled.
- MLB limits players from signing autographs and interacting with fans during spring training.
Monday
- NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS close locker room access for media amid virus scare.
- MLB announces that it plans to continue regular season schedule and stay on track for 2020.
Wednesday
Sean Miller on the NCAA not allowing fans to attend the tournament due to #coronavirus: “It’ll be different. ... If that’s the decision, I’m sure it was well thought out. It’s in the best interest of these guys and that’s what counts the most.” pic.twitter.com/9it2LcuNtK— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 12, 2020
- NCAA announces tournament will be played in empty arenas and only family members and media are allowed to attends.
- WAC semifinal game between Grand Canyon and Cal State Bakersfield gets postponed.
- College Basketball Invitational (CBI) gets canceled.
- Pac-12 Tournament bans fans from attending future games after first day. Majority of T-Mobile Arena employees were informed to not enter arena after Wednesday.
- NBA suspends season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg exits Big Ten Tournament and is hospitalized with "common cold."
- Jazz players are quarantined in Oklahoma City locker room to test for coronavirus.
- The University of Arizona releases statement that spring classes, which was scheduled to resume Monday, will now move to online instruction until April 6.
- The UA says spring sports will be postponed until further notice.
Thursday
- Pac-12, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12, MEAC, MAC among other conferences announce cancelation of basketball tournaments. Big East resumed play
- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus.
- Champions League postpones games.
- MLB expected to suspend spring training amid coronavirus scare.
- NHL pauses season due to virus.
- MLS suspends activities until further notice following global outbreak of coronavirus.
