Timeline: Landmarks, engaging moments set apart UA women's season

Timeline of the critical moments that were a part of the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team's historical season that was cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

From setting records and re-writing the history books, to a Senior Day letdown, the 2020 season was one to never forget. Here's how it happened:

Nov. 5: Cate Reese scores 22 points and grabs seven rebounds as the Arizona Wildcats open their season with a 74-42 win over North Dakota in McKale Center.

Nov. 17: Aari McDonald scores a program-record 44 points on 14-of-18 shooting as the Wildcats upset No. 21 Texas 83-58 in Austin. McDonald hits all 14 of her free throw attempts and grabs three rebounds in the landmark victory.

Dec. 29: McDonald scores 20 points and Reese records her fourth double-double of the season as Arizona, now ranked No. 18 nationally, beats Arizona State 58-53. The win is Arizona’s first in Tempe since 2000. “We are no longer in a rebuilding stage,” coach Adia Barnes said. “We are in a ‘how are we going to get to the Top 10 or to a Final Four.”

Jan 5: 10th-ranked UCLA outscored Arizona 28-13 and beats the 18th-ranked Wildcats 70-58 in Los Angeles, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.