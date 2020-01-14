Timmy Allen, Utah's leading scorer, expects an emotional return to Arizona

While Allen was well-regarded in Arizona, he played for the well-regarded Compton Magic travel club — teams so loaded that he wasn’t needed to be a primary scorer. So he carved out a role defensively, which attracted Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak.

“Utah recruited him the hardest,” said Arvizu, who works with the Magic out of Phoenix. “The one thing they really liked about him was his ability to defend, and his ability to rebound from the wing spot, which was kind of like a knack for him. The scoring thing came later.”

Did it ever. Allen not only showed up in Utah as a physically-minded freshman ready to defend but also was the Utes’ second-leading scorer (12.2 points) as a freshman last season behind standout guard Sedrick Barefield.

This year, with Barefield gone and seven other Utah players having transferred out, the Utes became the third-least-experienced team in all of Division I.

After saying he did whatever he could do to get on the floor as a freshman last season, Allen this time had opportunity open wide right in front of him.

So far, he’s taken advantage. Allen is averaging 20.2 points per game while hitting 48.4% from the field and he takes an average of nearly eight trips per game to the free throw line.