Tipoff time set for Arizona's Final Four game against UConn

The biggest game in Arizona women's basketball history will be a Friday-night affair.
The third-seeded Wildcats will take on top-seeded Connecticut at 6:30 p.m. Friday, the UA announced. The game will be shown on ESPN and air on 1400-AM, 1490-AM and 104.9-FM.
The Wildcats advanced to the program's first-ever Final Four on Monday night, beating Indiana at the Alamodome. They'll take on a UConn team that beat Baylor following a controversial non-call in the final seconds.
