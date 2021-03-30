 Skip to main content
Tipoff time set for Arizona's Final Four game against UConn
033021-spt-ncaa women-p11.jpg

Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas (14) celebrates as she cuts a piece of the net after Arizona beat Indiana in the Elite Eight NCAA Tournament regional final game at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on March 29, 2021. Arizona wins 66-53 and is headed to the Final Four.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The biggest game in Arizona women's basketball history will be a Friday-night affair.

The third-seeded Wildcats will take on top-seeded Connecticut at 6:30 p.m. Friday, the UA announced. The game will be shown on ESPN and air on 1400-AM, 1490-AM and 104.9-FM.

The Wildcats advanced to the program's first-ever Final Four on Monday night, beating Indiana at the Alamodome. They'll take on a UConn team that beat Baylor following a controversial non-call in the final seconds.

Click on the attached links for more.

