Tipoff time, TV details set for Arizona's Las Vegas Clash game against Indiana

Arizona and Indiana will make college basketball television history when they meet Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

The 5:30 p.m. Las Vegas Clash game will be televised on Fox, marking the first time an over-the-air television network has broadcast a regular-season game in prime time on the East Coast.

Arizona and Indiana finalized plans in May for the game, held at the MGM Garden Arena. The tipoff time and television details are new.

“Playing a high-level opponent like Indiana in Las Vegas will be a great opportunity for us and our fans,” said Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. “It will be a strong test against one of the preseason favorites from the Big Ten in an outstanding atmosphere. It’s one of those games that will have a special feeling around it and we are looking forward to it.”

Tickets go on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. on www.axs.com, and are good for both the Arizona-Indiana game and an earlier tilt between UNLV and Washington.

Las Vegas has been a lucky spot for the Wildcats of late. They went 5-0 in Sin City last season, beating Wichita State and Michigan in the Roman Main Event preseason tournament before rolling past Stanford, Colorado and UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Here's what Arizona's 2022-23 schedule looks like as of now:

Nov. 7: NICHOLLS STATE

Nov. 11: SOUTHERN

Nov. 14: Home game vs. opponent TBA

Nov. 17: UTAH TECH

Nov. 21: vs. Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 22: vs. Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD

Nov. 23: Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD

Dec. 1: at Utah

Dec. 4: CAL

Dec. 10: Las Vegas Clash game vs. Indiana at MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., Ch. 11

Dec. 13: Home game vs opponent TBA

Dec. 17: TENNESSEE

Dec. 21: MONTANA STATE

Dec. 29-Jan 2: at Arizona State

Jan. 4-8: WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON STATE

Jan. 11-15: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 18-22:UCLA/USC

Jan. 25-29: at Washington/Washington State

Feb. 1-5: OREGON/OREGON STATE

Feb. 8-12: at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 15-19: COLORADO/UTAH

Feb. 22-26: ARIZONA STATE

March 1-4: at UCLA/USC