'Together, it's better': Lithuanian twins relishing chance to contribute to Wildcats

“Like a lot of successful freshmen, the strength factor is negated with him in that he is big and strong,” Miller said. “Each day, it seems like he’s really getting more comfortable and growing. He has the ability to run the floor, he’s left-handed and able to score at the 17-foot marker, and can eventually move out to the 3-point line. He can really face the basket and drive the ball from that area. He rebounds it well.

“He has a number of areas that he can really improve in, and we’re eager to help him improve in those areas.”

Azuolas Tubelis is eager to learn, too.

“I’m just trying to learn things here so I can improve to the next level,” he said. “I’m not working for the future. Who I will be, I will be. I just came here to play hard and see what it can be in the future.”

Which is why the twins effectively recruited Miller and the Wildcats last spring.

The Wildcats wanted them here. But maybe they wanted to be here even more.

“Growing up, the States is like a dream country because it is hard to come here from Europe,” Tautvilas Tubelis said. “If you’re playing basketball really good, it’s not that hard. But for regular people, it’s pretty hard.

“We are saying to our family that we chose the best decision in our life so far. Because this university is so good at basketball, and at studies. So, our family, of course, is very happy and supporting us all the time.”

