Tommy Lloyd: 5-star PG Kylan Boswell 'a great addition' to Arizona Wildcats

Kylan Boswell, a five-star point guard for the 2023 recruiting class, announced that he will reclassify to the 2022 class and join the Arizona Wildcats for the upcoming season.

The UA officially announced the addition of the Boswell Thursday afternoon.

"After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I have decided to attend the University of Arizona this fall," Boswell, who is nicknamed "Bam-Bam" after the baby from "The Flintstones," said in the post.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard, originally an Illinois native, played high school ball at the Phoenix-area AZ Compass Prep. He's rated as the fourth-best point guard nationally, according to 247Sports.com; the site also calls him the third-highest-rated point guard to join the Wildcats since 1999, behind Nico Mannion and Mustafa Shakur.

“Kylan is a talented basketball player, but he is also a tremendous student and comes from an amazing family that we are excited to welcome into the Arizona basketball family,” said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd in a statement released Thursday. “He will be a great addition to our program, and we look forward to helping him take the next steps in his basketball career.”

Brandon Jenkins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com, compared Boswell to NBA defensive specialist Patrick Beverley.

"Boswell is a competitive and winning point guard with a strong and sturdy frame who sets the tone on the defensive end. One of the best on-ball defenders in his class, Boswell is aggressive in getting into opposing ball handlers and guarding with physicality," Jenkins said in his evaluation.

"He has the length to make life hard on whoever he is facing and is one who wins most one-on-one battles when guarding in transition. 'Timely' is the best word to describe his offensive game. Boswell plays with pace and is fundamentally sound off the bounce.

"He has the vision to make the right pass and can be dependable shooting the ball from deep when in rhythm although his shot could use more consistency. However, he always can be counted upon to make the big play at the right time -- whether it be a timely bucket, pass, or forced turnover. He is all about winning and is one of those players who is proven in uplifting a team with great talent around him."

Boswell committed to the Wildcats on Feb. 28. He had taken an official visit to Arizona during the weekend of Feb. 18-20, when he watched the Wildcats' 84-81 win over Oregon.

“I really liked the atmosphere and really liked coach Tommy” Lloyd, Boswell told the Star in March, after he committed to the Wildcats. “I feel like me and him have a good relationship on and off the court. All the coaches made me feel like family.”

Boswell said he was impressed with UA’s sports performance program, mentioning athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie and strength coach Chris Rounds, and that he saw a good fit in Lloyd’s offense. Boswell not only visited UA for its Feb. 19 win over Oregon but also took unofficial visits to watch UA’s Red-Blue Game along with home games against UCLA and Colorado.

“Coach Tommy Lloyd’s pitch to me was he feels I can fit in his system and he believes in me,” Boswell said during his commitment announcement on CBS HQ. “It’s a fast-paced transition offense with a lot of open space off ball screens. He feels that’s something I can thrive in and I agree.”

Boswell is the sixth on-scholarship newcomer for Arizona. The Wildcats are also adding former Texas point guard Courtney Ramey, Campbell wing Cedric Henderson Jr. and Serbian small forward Filip Borovicanin. Two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year Dylan Anderson and Estonian forward Henri Veesar are the other members of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class.