Tommy Lloyd already enjoying 'small-town feel and great people' in Tucson

A: “At this day and age in college basketball, transferring has become the norm. Kids are more receptive to giving it a try than maybe a few years back. With Kerr, I think him and I just needed to sit down and have some conversations and see that our visions align. He’s a great kid and someone I knew since before I got here. He was someone on our radar at Gonzaga a little bit. I look forward to working with him. He’s definitely a skilled player and has the competitiveness and the IQ that I like. I see him being an important part of next year’s team. … He can shoot, he can have his hand on the ball in pick-and-rolls and make great reads and great decisions. When he’s off the ball, he has value as a floor-spacer and can put the ball on the floor and attack close-outs and make plays for others. He’s definitely a guy I hold to high esteem.”