Tommy Lloyd breaks down Wildcats' roster as full practices loom

“He’s got to get better (defensively) and he's been working on it. I'm looking forward to him making a huge jump this season. We've really challenged him on being more physical and kind of defining some parts of his game whether that's post play or shooting techniques and defensive effort and energy. We have high expectations and high standards for Azuolas. We're really gonna push him.”

• Mathurin helped lead Canada to a bronze medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup, scoring 30 or more points in two games — and four or less in two others. In Canada’s opener, Mathurin went 1 for 8 from the field against Tubelis and Lithuania, scoring four points.

“Benn has a ton of potential and he’s an awesome kid. … He maybe is a little bit inconsistent. I think for him it's just he's got to find ways to utilize his abilities in other areas of the game, whether that's offensive rebounding for a put back, running for an easy layup, back-cutting for a layup, so he's not just relying on somebody passing the ball and him shooting a 3. I think this kid has so many ways he can contribute.”

• Terry also gives Lloyd flexibility, with the skills, size and athleticism to play virtually anywhere except center. Although USA Basketball cut the sophomore wing from its U19 roster this summer, Lloyd said that could turn into a positive.