Tommy Lloyd: Decision to retain assistants 'best decisions … for Arizona basketball'

So Lloyd quickly retained Murphy, a longtime coaching friend, while also offering a spot to Terry, the popular late ‘90s Wildcat star who went on to play 18 years in the NBA.

“Obviously, Jason has a great reputation, an amazing history here and had a storied NBA career,” Lloyd said. “Jet and I had a couple of really nice meetings and I really liked him. I'm looking forward to going both feet in with him and I think he's doing the same.”

Lloyd didn’t need to have any get-acquainted sort of talks with Murphy because, well, those two guys took care of that about 15 years ago.

Then an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, Murphy took a few summertime scouting trips to West Coast basketball programs to get to know the key players and those the college coaches might know from rival teams. One of his stopovers was to Spokane, where he met Lloyd, then only a few years into his assistant coach’s job at Gonzaga.

“We became fast friends,” Lloyd said. “We were both young in the business and I have a lot of those relationships with guys from over the years. They’re young scouts coming through or young assistants and I'm a young assistant, so you kind of link up and you find out that you have a lot of similarities.”