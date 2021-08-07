Tommy Lloyd feels 'really good about our roster' after Wildcats' latest addition

In some ways, where Lloyd’s first recruiting class ended up was where it started: Aiken committed to Arizona the day before former coach Sean Miller was fired — and then returned to the Wildcats' class last week after committing to Washington State and moving to Pullman.

Aiken said Lloyd kept the door open, but noticed Lloyd had also quickly pulled in Ballo from Gonzaga and Gilbert’s Dylan Anderson for the class of 2022.

But a lot has changed since then. Aiken said he was rejected from a WSU graduate program he wanted to join, while Lloyd lost forward Jordan Brown to the transfer portal. Like that, the two sides were reunited.

“At the beginning, it was hard,” Lloyd said. “To be honest with you, when I first got the job, I thought most important thing was to deal with the players that were currently at Arizona. I didn't want those guys to feel like I was bringing in three recruits on Day 1 and that their status was in limbo. I wanted to show them that ‘Hey, I'm here for you and, and I want you to have a great opportunity.’

“And I didn't want Kim to have to sit there and wait for a month for me to figure it out. So we thought the ship had sailed. He was at Washington State. Then obviously it changed, and we were surprised as anybody.”