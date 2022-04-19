Tommy Lloyd finds another key to his offensive scheme in Serbian signee Filip Borovicanin

Still in the middle of building his 2022-23 roster, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd did a little foundational work Tuesday.

In Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin, who signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Wildcats next season, Lloyd is bringing in another key to his uptempo, ball-screen oriented offense: A big, high-IQ guard who is equally comfortable scoring and passing.

"I think he's a guy that can really shoot from the perimeter, he's comfortable from midrange and finishing inside," Lloyd said Tuesday during a brief interview to discuss his second 2022 signee. "He's also comfortable handling the ball in ball-screen situations, and (in) making passes and reads.

"I love guys that are comfortable handling the ball and making decisions, and having multiple ball-handlers. He definitely falls in that category."

Lloyd said he started recruiting Borovicanin about a year ago. The 6-foot-8-inch, 180-pound Serbian had already blown up regionally in March 2020, when he averaged 34.6 points a game in a European EYBL event, and he drew praise from scouting service SerbiaHoop a year later despite not playing for a major club program.

"He is definitely a player to keep an eye on," SerbiaHoop tweeted in March 2021. "Well sized for a guard standing at 6-7 with a body that is still far from developed. Great skills, play with ease, high level potential."

Borovicanin played the 2021-22 season for Serbian third-division club KK Beko in his hometown of Belgrade. He averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, according to Balkan Prospects.

Along the way, Borovicanin also received offers from Texas Tech and Xavier, pitting Lloyd against former UA coach Sean Miller. He also had the option to turn professional in Europe.

Lloyd is well-known for his international recruiting background, but said there wasn't any particular connection that led to Borovicanin choosing the Wildcats.

"He's one of those kids you hear about, then you just start tracking and you develop relationships," Lloyd said. "Nothing crazier than that.

"These kids always have other opportunities. But obviously, they showed a strong interest in the NCAA and us in particular, so we stayed on it."

While Borovicanin is expected to have an impact on the Wildcats at some point, he’ll start off with a lot of proven veterans ahead of him.

The Wildcats' perimeter group already consists of juniors Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson and possibly Dalen Terry — who is believed to be considering testing the NBA Draft, even as UA on Tuesday tweeted a photo of him at a UA practice. Then there’s sophomore Adama Bal, who showed flashes of high potential late last season, and sophomore guard Shane Nowell.

While Lloyd said he wouldn’t compare Borovicanin to Bal, the Serbian could follow a similar path in playing time.

"He obviously has tons of potential and I think remains to be seen exactly what his role will be here," Lloyd said of Borovicanin. "Not that he’s not really talented but sometimes with kids, you want to give them a little bit of a grace period to adjust."

Borovicanin is the Wildcats' first Serbian signee since Dusan Ristic, who finished a four-year career with the Wildcats in 2018. Reached via direct message Tuesday, the former UA center said he didn’t know much about Borovicanin but that he’s heard he has "high potential."

In the Wildcats’ freshman class, Borovicanin will join 7-foot center Dylan Anderson of Gilbert and possibly five-star guard Kylan Boswell, who is considering moving up from the class of 2023. Arizona is also believed to be recruiting Estonian big man Henri Veesaar, among others.

Arizona now has 10 players on its tentative 2022-23 roster, leaving at least three open scholarship spots. Lloyd is not expected to carry more than 12 scholarship players. He has been bracing for the possibility that Arizona might receive scholarship limitations as a result of its still-pending infractions case.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

