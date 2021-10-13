Tommy Lloyd focused on Cats, not cameras, at Pac-12 media day

That means the Ducks may struggle early but they’ll be a major factor, as they usually are, in the conference race by February.

“You know, we’re moving along kind of slow now,” coach Dana Altman said. “I know they’re frustrated because we’re not moving quicker, especially the veterans who have a pretty good idea of what we’re doing.

“But I think if we keep working at it, we have a chance to be OK.”

Despite losing Evan Mobley, USC actually returns a deep and experienced roster that generated a pick for third place, while Oregon State pulled into the tie for fourth with Arizona.

That meant the Beavers, who made a run all the way to the NCAA Elite Eight despite finishing in a sixth-place tie last season, won’t be sneaking up on anybody.

A year ago, they made T-shirts noting how they were picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12, then reached the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

“I promise, it wasn’t us,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It wasn’t supposed to be this big rally cry. It was just kind of an internal deal that got blown up.

“But I don’t know. Maybe you guys were tired of hearing that and said `OK, let’s pick them high and see how they handle that.’ ”