Tommy Lloyd has 'awesome first week,' but these five challenges remain

“Run it back,” Kriisa posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Kriisa’s decision instantly gave Lloyd some ballhandling, shooting and the kind of defensive toughness that endeared him to Miller while playing the final month of the season.

Combined with Bennedict Mathurin’s announcement Friday evening that he will return for his sophomore season, Lloyd could inherit four of five returning starters — Kriisa, Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko — plus key reserves Dalen Terry and Jordan Brown to field a possible top-25 team right away.

If, that is, Lloyd he can convince them to fit into his new system. It was a good sign for Lloyd that all of those six players attended his initial workouts last week.

“The kids have been busy with school but it’s been fun to get out on the court with them,” Lloyd said. “I really like what I’m seeing and … I have positive vibes and feeling with everybody that’s on the roster.

“Now, does that guarantee anything? No. Not in this day and age. But I do feel good.”

2. Consider the signees