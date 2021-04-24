Tommy Lloyd has 'awesome first week,' but these five challenges remain

While trying to meet just about everyone at McKale Center over his first full week on the job, new Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd landed two commitments, pulled one starter out of the transfer portal and another one off the fence while retaining two assistant coaches.
He’s been busy.
“It’s been an awesome first week,” Lloyd said. “But I’m not a big, like, look-back guy. I’m like, ‘What’s coming next?’”
A lot, still.
The Wildcats have 11 players currently lined up for next season, plus a commitment from Gilbert Perry High School stretch-four Dylan Anderson for 2022-23. But they still need at least two more players for next season, with a particular need in the backcourt.
Here are five likely items on Lloyd’s latest to-do list:
1. Keep securing the roster
By not firing former coach Sean Miller until five weeks after the season ended — and two days after Lloyd finished up his postseason work with Gonzaga — Arizona might have kept the bulk of its players from deeply exploring the transfer portal.
Terrell Brown (Washington), Jemarl Baker (Fresno State), James Akinjo (Baylor) and Daniel Batcho (undecided) all firmly entered the portal, while guard Kerr Kriisa didn’t enter it until the day after Lloyd was hired — and then withdrew a week later after getting to know the new coach and his uptempo style of play.
“Run it back,” Kriisa posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening.
Kriisa’s decision instantly gave Lloyd some ballhandling, shooting and the kind of defensive toughness that endeared him to Miller while playing the final month of the season.
Combined with Bennedict Mathurin’s announcement Friday evening that he will return for his sophomore season, Lloyd could inherit four of five returning starters — Kriisa, Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko — plus key reserves Dalen Terry and Jordan Brown to field a possible top-25 team right away.
If, that is, Lloyd he can convince them to fit into his new system. It was a good sign for Lloyd that all of those six players attended his initial workouts last week.
“The kids have been busy with school but it’s been fun to get out on the court with them,” Lloyd said. “I really like what I’m seeing and … I have positive vibes and feeling with everybody that’s on the roster.
“Now, does that guarantee anything? No. Not in this day and age. But I do feel good.”
2. Consider the signees
Arizona already granted a release to one of its three fall signees — guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, California — while the future of the other two remains in doubt. In-person recruiting is prohibited until June, meaning Lloyd has to evaluate signees Shane Dezonie and Shane Nowell virtually, while they have to do the same with a coach they did not sign to play for.
Jason Smith, who coaches Dezonie at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, said Dezonie has been in communication with Lloyd and that he didn’t think Dezonie would be asking for a release.
Brent Merritt, who coaches Nowell at Eastside Catholic High School in suburban Seattle, said he wasn’t sure if Nowell would want to remain. But Merritt said it “would be a huge help” if UA assistant coach Jason Terry returned, since Terry was a key factor in Nowell’s recruitment. The UA has announced that Terry will be back.
3. Hire a third assistant
While Lloyd retained Terry and associate head coach Jack Murphy from Miller’s staff, he said he would be hiring a new assistant to take over the spot that Danny Peters held the past three seasons.
Doing so will allow Lloyd to mix in a coach he knows well with the strong UA ties of Murphy and Terry.
“There’s definitely gonna be a new person in that spot,” Lloyd said. “I have some ideas, and then just kind of letting some things play out a little bit.”
Lloyd was given a $1.05 million salary budget for his three full-time assistants, meaning he will have up to $615,000 to offer the new hire — assuming Murphy ($335,000) and Terry ($280,000) remain under the same contracts they’re under through April 2022.
Peters is also under contract through April 2022, so UA will owe him the prorated portion of a $275,000 annual salary until then, minus the amount of any salary Peters makes in basketball next season.
4. Chase TyTy, then keep spinning the globe (and the transfer portal)
Even with Kriisa and Mathurin committed to returning next season, plus the addition of Gonzaga transfer center Oumar Ballo, the Wildcats still have at least two openings for 2021-22. Kriisa is the only proven ballhandler.
James Akinjo’s transfer to Baylor might actually help the Wildcats land four-star point guard TyTy Washington of Phoenix Compass Prep. Washington has also been considering Baylor, as well as Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Oregon.
Washington told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi last week that playing near home would be convenient for his family. He said he’s been FaceTiming with Lloyd twice a day — and is being badgered by Dalen Terry.
“Me and Dalen have been good friends since like second grade, and we played on the same AAU team in seventh and eighth grade,” Washington said, “so he’s been trying to recruit me to go there and all that.”
Lloyd also has room to add at least one other player this spring, even if he lands Washington or a guard out of the transfer portal.
Once in-person recruiting is allowed again in June, all four coaches are expected to hit the ground running to chase anybody else they might still need for next season, plus younger players.
For Lloyd and Murphy, that will also include turf around the world. Both have strong international recruiting connections, and Lloyd may still be boarding a transatlantic flight or two despite the time constraints of being a head coach.
“We’re gonna rely on every pool of recruits,” Lloyd said. “Obviously, Jack and I both have track records over there and so we’ll continue to talk to people that we both know over there. But I’m not gonna stop recruiting because I’m a head coach. I plan on being really active in recruiting and as Jason’s growing as a coach, kind of helping him learn this recruiting game.
“At Arizona it’s going to be all hands on deck with recruiting, and I’m definitely going to be leading the charge and helping the newer guys.”
5. Reorganize the rest of the staff
Miller essentially oversaw three on-campus basketball staffers: Ryan Reynolds, the UA’s assistant athletic director for basketball operations; David Miller, the director of on-campus recruiting and development; and Anthony Richards, the director of student-athlete development. (Strength coach Chris Rounds and athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie work with men’s basketball, but technically belong to different departments.)
In the past week, UA has posted job openings for director of men’s basketball operations, director of player development and director of advanced scouting. Since a head coach can only offer three assistants jobs on the floor, those working in basketball operations, analytics and player development are often coaches-in-waiting.
“There definitely is a reorganization going on down here,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd has a salary budget of $285,000 total for non-coaching staffers such as operations, on-campus recruiting and analytics (it does not include administrative assistants, managers and graduate assistants). He could end up with three to five total staffers in those areas.
It’s possible the current non-coaching UA basketball staffers might be shuffled around if they don’t seek other jobs, and Lloyd said Reynolds has been an “amazing asset” during the transition so far.
A transition that, undoubtedly, will continue to go on for a while.
“I feel good where we’re at after one week,” Lloyd said. “I look forward to kind of writing my next steps down and kind of start attacking those here in the coming weeks.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe