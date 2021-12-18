Tommy Lloyd matches 101-year-old coaching mark; PA voice returns after COVID-19 battle

Vols scrimmage for fans — after game canceled

The No. 18-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, Arizona’s next opponent, were unable to play its game against Memphis in Nashville on Saturday following COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.

The announcement to cancel the game was made just an hour before tipoff.

“We got a call when we got on the bus that there was a possibility. That was it,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes told reporters. “And then we got here, we were going through our regular routine and then they called and said the game was off.”

Before fans began to exit the arena, Barnes took the public-address microphone and told the fans who showed up that the team would scrimmage — and that they were welcome to stay.

“We felt that because of their loyalty and the fact that our guys did want to play, they were excited,” Barnes said. “They had great days of preparation and they felt like, ‘We’re here, let’s go out and thank our fans some way, somehow.’”