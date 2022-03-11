Tommy Lloyd: 'Real possibility' Kerr Kriisa plays in opening round of NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS — Arizona Wildcats starting point guard Kerr Kriisa, who suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's win over Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament, could return to the lineup for the UA's opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following the top-seeded Wildcats' 82-72 win over Colorado in the season rubber match in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said Kriisa's return is a "real possibility."

"I think playing him next week is a real possibility," Lloyd said. "We just got to take it day-by-day. All the major stuff checked out OK. Now it's just a matter of attacking it."

Kriisa sat on Arizona's bench in crutches and a compressing boot on his right foot during the Wildcats' win over the Buffaloes, with graduate transfer Justin Kier starting in his place. Kier tabbed 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Arizona will play the winner of USC-UCLA for the Pac-12 Tournament championship Saturday at 6 p.m.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.