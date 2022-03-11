 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tommy Lloyd: 'Real possibility' Kerr Kriisa plays in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) gets around California Golden Bears guard Jarred Hyder (3) and into the lane in the second half of their Pac 12 men's basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., March 5, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

LAS VEGAS — Arizona Wildcats starting point guard Kerr Kriisa, who suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's win over Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament, could return to the lineup for the UA's opening round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Following the top-seeded Wildcats' 82-72 win over Colorado in the season rubber match in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said Kriisa's return is a "real possibility." 

"I think playing him next week is a real possibility," Lloyd said. "We just got to take it day-by-day. All the major stuff checked out OK. Now it's just a matter of attacking it."

Kriisa sat on Arizona's bench in crutches and a compressing boot on his right foot during the Wildcats' win over the Buffaloes, with graduate transfer Justin Kier starting in his place. Kier tabbed 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. 

Arizona will play the winner of USC-UCLA for the Pac-12 Tournament championship Saturday at 6 p.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

