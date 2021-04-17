Tommy Lloyd’s basketball story has Washington, worldwide roots

“So to kind of return the favor he said, ‘Hey, can you help this kid get into coaching? Can he be a graduate assistant for you?’ I said, ‘Sure.’”

The only problem was Lloyd was playing professionally in Germany at the time. He told Monson he was having too much fun playing the game and making connections. Monson told him that there was a spot waiting at Gonzaga whenever he returned home.

By then, Lloyd already had a well-established thirst for international cultures. His older brother had been an exchange student in Sweden while their parents, Dale and Jackie, decided to reciprocate over and over by hosting other students.

Tommy Lloyd didn’t become an exchange student himself — not with Reinland asking him to stay and keep playing for Kelso High — but the ones Dale and Jackie hosted taught Lloyd about other cultures.

Lloyd learned more first-hand after friends helped him find what he called “low, low-level semi-pro” playing opportunities in Australia and Germany.

When Lloyd finished playing in Germany, he and his wife, Chanelle, secured a pair of round-the-world tickets and took off for six months.

“We were living in a backpack,” Lloyd said. “We were doing the ol’ Europe-on-$40-a-day trip.”