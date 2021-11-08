Tommy Lloyd says he's excited, but not nervous, approaching his Arizona coaching debut

“You know what’s funny about that? Not really,” Lloyd said. “Right now it’s the old coaching (adage) that everybody has their own problems they’re dealing with. My coaching friends are probably worried about what they have going (Tuesday), which is all right.”

Chances are, Lloyd will look cool-headed in his head coaching debut, too. Lloyd and his staffers wore polo shirts and sneakers for their Nov. 1 exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico in the sort of look that became popular during fan-free pandemic games last season, with former UA coach Sean Miller wearing a windbreaker for games in 2020-21.

The casual look may stick around this season on many staffs throughout college basketball, and certainly with Lloyd’s.

“I've always wondered why we wore suits, but you didn't want to be that guy standing out,” Lloyd said. “Now it's a little more acceptable" to avoid them.

Lloyd said his staff will again wear polos for the opener, though he said he prefers a long-sleeve, quarter-zip pullover — and took a playful shot at equipment manager Brian Brigger for not producing some yet.