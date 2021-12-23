Tommy Lloyd says UA bigs 'have to toughen up a little bit' after foul-plagued loss to Tennessee

Lloyd dismissed a question about those numbers, saying the "the team that complains to the refs first and complains the most usually loses." Instead, he looked at his own guys, saying Tennessee forward John Fulkerson was more aggressive and tougher than UA's bigs while collecting 24 points and 10 rebounds.

"They played fine in the second half when they settled in," said Lloyd, who benched both Tubelis and Koloko in the first half after their second fouls. "But they've got to toughen up a little bit. They were getting pushed and shoved around on the glass and when you get pushed and shoved, you don't get calls. You've got to fight back a little bit."

Fulkerson went to the line 12 times, making eight free throws, but said that wasn’t his top goal going into the game. For him, it was more about getting off shots that would actually make it to the basket.

"One thing that we talked about was they were top in the nation in shot blocks, so we knew that shot fakes and pump fakes were going to be really crucial in this game," Fulkerson said. "That's just what I tried to do."

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Fulkerson does it pretty well.