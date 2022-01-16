Tommy Lloyd seeking resilient team culture as Arizona Wildcats face difficult trip ahead

“Obviously, turnovers are something we've got to address and when you play in that system, sometimes your bigs have a few turnovers here and there because you have multiple handlers of the ball,” Lloyd said. “You don't just have one guy making decisions. But when they're playing like that and moving like they were today and connecting on a few high-lows, it's special.

"It's a fun offense to coach, it's a hopefully a fun offense to play in, and hopefully a fun offense to watch.”

So that part of the culture the Wildcats appear to have down pretty well.

Tubelis and Koloko found each other and, eventually, everyone else did, too. The Wildcats still finished with 24 assists for its 33 made baskets. Three players had at least five assists — Kier, Tubelis (five) and Dalen Terry (six) — while four other players had at least one each.

Not surprisingly, then, this was how Tubelis answered when asked what he was feeling on the court en route to his 32-point effort:

“It felt like I have the best teammates I’ve ever played with,” Tubelis said. “They’re unbelievable passers. I caught them and (made the basket). Nothing special.”