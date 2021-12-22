Tommy Lloyd, sixth-ranked Wildcats suffer first loss of the season at No. 19 Tennessee

Trailing 34-21 at halftime, the Wildcats shot 57.1% over the first eight minutes of the second half while cutting the Volunteers’ lead to as low as four points over that stretch. Terry dunked to make it 44-40 with 15:45 left and Mathurin later dunked on the break to make it 49-42 but the Wildcats’ big men still struggled with fouls.

Tubelis picked up his third foul less than two minutes into the second half, and his fourth with 11:37 left, while Koloko picked up his third with 14:21 left and his fourth with 10:35 left, just 10 seconds after he entered the game for Oumar Ballo.

The Volunteers started to take advantage, regaining a double-digit lead when Santiago Vescovi went inside for a layup to make it 57-47 with 9:05 left but Koloko made the most of his return with 7:37 left. With four fouls hanging over him, Koloko dunked 37 seconds after he returned to cut Tennessee’s lead to 60-55 and later put back a missed shot from Pelle Larsson that tied the game at 62 with 5:07 remaining.

But after Kerr Kriisa committed a technical foul that helped lead to three free throws from Tennessee’s Justin Powell with 4:08 left, giving the Vols a 66-62 lead, Koloko eventually fouled out with 3:25 left. He left the game just after Kier hit a 3-pointer to pull UA within 66-65.