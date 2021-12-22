Tommy Lloyd, sixth-ranked Wildcats suffer first loss of the season at No. 19 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The nation’s second-best defensive team invited Arizona into its house Wednesday, and it didn’t go well for the Wildcats early.
Then, after helping force five quick turnovers that led to an early 16-2 lead, Tennessee saw Arizona big men Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis become mired in foul trouble, and the whole thing turned into a 77-73 Arizona loss to Tennessee on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
It was the first loss of the sixth-ranked Wildcats’ season and coach Tommy Lloyd’s head coaching career. The Wildcats dropped to 11-1 heading back into Pac-12 play while 19th-ranked Tennessee improved to 9-2.
Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 28 points on 8-for-16 shooting while collecting eight rebounds and dishing five assists.
Mathurin tied the game at 67 with a pair of free throws with 2:58 left, but John Fulkerson scored inside for Tennessee and then, after Dalen Terry threw a pass out of bounds, Fulkerson son came back to draw a foul from Oumar Ballo and hit two ensuing free throws.
With Tennessee leading 71-69 entering the final minute, Fulkerson scored inside while drawing a foul from Terry, though he missed the and-one and left the score at 73-69. Tubelis later made a layup with 14 seconds left to cut Tennessee’s lead to 74-71 and then scored again to make it 76-73 with four seconds left but the Volunteers held on from there.
Trailing 34-21 at halftime, the Wildcats shot 57.1% over the first eight minutes of the second half while cutting the Volunteers’ lead to as low as four points over that stretch. Terry dunked to make it 44-40 with 15:45 left and Mathurin later dunked on the break to make it 49-42 but the Wildcats’ big men still struggled with fouls.
Tubelis picked up his third foul less than two minutes into the second half, and his fourth with 11:37 left, while Koloko picked up his third with 14:21 left and his fourth with 10:35 left, just 10 seconds after he entered the game for Oumar Ballo.
The Volunteers started to take advantage, regaining a double-digit lead when Santiago Vescovi went inside for a layup to make it 57-47 with 9:05 left but Koloko made the most of his return with 7:37 left. With four fouls hanging over him, Koloko dunked 37 seconds after he returned to cut Tennessee’s lead to 60-55 and later put back a missed shot from Pelle Larsson that tied the game at 62 with 5:07 remaining.
But after Kerr Kriisa committed a technical foul that helped lead to three free throws from Tennessee’s Justin Powell with 4:08 left, giving the Vols a 66-62 lead, Koloko eventually fouled out with 3:25 left. He left the game just after Kier hit a 3-pointer to pull UA within 66-65.
The Wildcats struggled notably at the beginning of the game. While UA trailed 16-2 after just five minutes, the Wildcats coughed up 12 turnovers and shot just 28.0% from the field in the first half to trail Tennessee 34-21 at halftime.
The Wildcats were also dominated inside while Koloko and Tubelis first ran into foul trouble. Each picked up two fouls in the first half and went scoreless, with Koloko playing nine minutes and Tubelis just six. Tennessee outrebounded UA 24-15 and outscored the Wildcats 20-10 in the paint.
Mathurin nearly helped UA bail out of what were deficits of up to 15 points early, scoring 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting while hitting all five free throws he took, cutting Tennessee’s lead to 26-21 with a layup when 1:40 remained in the half.
But Tennessee scored the final eight points of the half, including a 3 from Santiago Vescuvi and a coast-to-coast layup from Kennedy Chandler with three seconds left.
Trailing by up to 15 points during the middle of the first half, Arizona cut Tennessee’s lead to 22-11 after Oumar Ballo scored inside and Mathurin hit a pair of free throws. The Wildcats then cut the Vols’ lead to 26-19 when Mathurin and Justin Kier both hit 3s around the three-minute mark.
Mathurin led the Wildcats in the first half with 12 points on 3-for-7 shooting while hitting all five free throws he took.
Entering the game with the No. 2 defensive efficiency and the 14th best defensive turnover percentage, Tennessee lived up to it early. The Volunteers took a 16-2 lead through the first five minutes while Arizona committed five turnovers and missed three of its first four shots.
Arizona also trailed 22-5 after nearly nine minutes, having shot just 2 for 7, getting outrebounded 9-4 and outscored 16-4 in the paint at that point.
The Wildcats are now scheduled to take three days off for a brief Christmas break, then return for practice on Sunday to begin preparing for the rest of Pac-12 play. Arizona is scheduled to play at UCLA on Dec. 30 and at USC on Jan. 2 in games that are expected to shape the early conference race.