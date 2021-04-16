Tommy Lloyd: Wildcats are 'going to fish in all waters’ when it comes to recruiting

Added Lloyd: “The problem is this: the kids want instant gratification — now and if it doesn’t work, they want it now again. It used to be they wanted instant gratification and if it didn’t work out, well, then they had to hit pause. Whether they have things to figure out themselves or get into a new situation, time is a great teacher.”

Lloyd became fascinated by other countries growing up in small-town Kelso, Washington. His family would host foreign exchange students every year and “started to get exposed to different cultures.”

Lloyd played at Whitman College before spending time as a pro in Australia and Germany.

The money he earned playing basketball in Germany was spent on travel for Lloyd and his wife, Chanelle. The couple backpacked through Europe and Africa, and spent time in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and other countries.

“We were broke. … We were backpacking Europe on $40 a day,” he said.

While in Australia, the Lloyds met a couple who owned a hotel and were offered jobs. Lloyd did everything from checking guests into their rooms to poaching eggs and bartending in the evening. Not the usual around-the-world expedition, “but it was epic,” he said.

“From there, we showed up at Gonzaga,” Lloyd said.