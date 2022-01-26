Tommy Lloyd, Wildcats face questions, seek answers after falling short in loss to UCLA

He didn’t do that, either.

"We're fine," Lloyd said. "The guys are rested, well taken care of. We just came out and had one of those nights. This had a lot more to do with playing at UCLA than everything that happened before."

The only guy who apparently wasn’t all that great physically was Tubelis. For the first time, Lloyd indicated that the left ankle sprain Tubelis suffered against Stanford was significant. He sat out Tubelis on Sunday at Cal and didn’t play him until eight minutes into Tuesday’s game.

"'Zu' hadn't done anything since Thursday and I didn't know how he was gonna be, so I didn't want to put a ton of pressure on him to start the game," Lloyd said. "I mean, he had a real injury. Our trainer, Justin Kokoskie, did a great job getting him ready and for him to give it effort and play decently, I'm proud of him. It shows a lot about his character."

Tubelis finished with eight points and six rebounds in 15 minutes, but was part of a UA defense that couldn’t stop UCLA inside or outside much of the night. The Bruins shot 47.1% from 3-point range and 51.1% from two, with versatile wings Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard each scoring 15 points to lead the Bruins.