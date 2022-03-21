Tommy Lloyd, Wildcats trusted each other in clutch moments in win over TCU

"They double-teamed me," Miles said. "I wouldn't say it was not a foul, but it was a foul. They didn't call it. That's what it is."

Saying UA did a good job of getting Miles to back up on his dribble, Lloyd stayed mostly out of it.

“I know there's a lot of speculation — was it a foul, whether he was over and back,” Lloyd said. “I'm not watching the foul. I'm watching him go over and back. I don't know how much time was left. I saw the ball pop loose. I thought we had it. I thought there was enough time.

“I looked up. Dalen was at the top of the key with a second to go. I thought maybe. And so that would have been a cool way to end it. But you know what? There was nothing wrong with going to overtime and having to play another five minutes and find a way.”

In overtime, Koloko played a big role on the other side of the foul equation. He picked up fouls that sent him to the line to shoot two free throws on two different occasions and, while he hit only the first of two free throws on both occasions, Mathurin rebounded his second miss and put it back to give Arizona a 79-77 lead.